Dedicated volunteer a true angel to those in foster care

TOP HONOUR: Ann-Maree Paynter is part of The Pyjama Foundation's team of committed volunteer Pyjama Angels. She is pictured with Ipswich Pyjama Foundation coordinator Mel Clack.

TOP HONOUR: Ann-Maree Paynter is part of The Pyjama Foundation's team of committed volunteer Pyjama Angels. She is pictured with Ipswich Pyjama Foundation coordinator Mel Clack. Contributed

COMMITTED volunteer Ann-Maree Paynter dedicates her free time to children in foster care and improving their education.

Mrs Paynter volunteers with The Pyjama Foundation's Pyjama Angels, which supports children in care to love learning, believe in themselves and achieve their potential.

Ms Paynter has supported one young girl, now 19, for eight years. The volunteer continues to mentor her even after leaving foster care arrangements for assisted living.

It is this level of dedication to helping others that led to Mrs Paynter being named as the Ipswich Pyjama Angel of the Year.

"I've always been passionate about helping others. I truly believe you have to be the change you want to see in the world," she said.

The child's former carer described Mrs Paynter's presence as the "one consistent, interested face" this young woman had in her life throughout many challenging years.

"A lot of other people did not have a lot of time for her, possibly due to her disability, where Ann-Maree did genuinely from the beginning," the woman said.

"She would help her with issues and help her think of ways to solve concerns that were going on for her and how to approach different situations."

Pyjama Angels read books aloud, play educational games and help children build their confidence.

Most importantly, as this relationship progresses, they demonstrate the child is valued and loved.

The Pyjama Foundation supports more than 900 children across the state, but there are still more than 8000 children in the care system.

To help, log on to www.thepyjamafoundation.com.