Dedicated Ipswich mum challenges boxing elite

Ipswich boxer Jess Cashman relaxes in the ring with her children Israel and Caesar.

COMMONWEALTH Games prospect Jessica Cashman has never dodged a massive challenge.

Her latest mission could provide another valuable stepping stone to higher competitive honours.

"I don't mind being the underdog,'' the rapidly rising Ipswich boxer said preparing for this weekend's exciting contest.

Cashman, 32, is contesting the Elite Boxing Championships (EBC) starting on Sunday at the Souths Sports Club at Acacia Ridge.

The invitation-only event features 32 of the best amateur fighters from Australia and the Pacific.

Boxers who progress through the three-day inaugural tournament advance to the finals in August.

They will also receive the chance to appear on an international boxing show being screened on ESPN.

For Cashman, that is a mouth-watering opportunity as the state flyweight champion looks to consolidate her form before chasing her 2018 Commonwealth Games dream.

"It's the first of its kind worldwide really,'' she said.

"It's elite amateurs.

"There's four categories (three for men and one for women) . . . and it's a process of elimination.

"This all gets put together to be presented on ESPN from September for 10 weeks.''

She said the added exposure from advancing through the EBC would help her boxing.

Ipswich boxer Jess Cashman.

The dedicated mum's confidence is also rising having joined forces with national women's coach Shara Romer.

Her recent change in mentors has come at a perfect time.

"It's completely different,'' Cashman said, having started with Romer two months ago.

"I've not been coached by a female before and I'm really enjoying it.

"You really have to put the work in. She's a tough coach.''

Romer has worked with the Queensland Academy of Sport program and Australia's Commonwealth Youth Games team.

Everything in Cashman's training and competition is geared towards being in the best shape for the 2018 Commonwealth Games selection trials in September and November.

Regular running and strength sessions complementing her training with Romer at Griffith University have Cashman feeling positive heading into this weekend's EBC tournament.

While she concedes being less experienced than some of her heavier amateur opponents, she welcomes this weekend's workout in the sanctioned 56kg female division.

"So it doesn't impact, win or lose, whether you make the Commonwealth Games team,'' she said. "And it finishes in August just before the start of the selection trials in September.''

Cashman also recently won a fight at Beaudesert, in addition to her work with Romer.