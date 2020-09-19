Dedicated College futsal players after ‘champion’ reward

St Peter Claver College is sending five of its eight futsal teams to the Southern Queensland Champions of Champions titles next month. Picture: Paul Harris

FUTSAL at St Peter Claver College (SPCC) is making a competitive comeback with five of the College’s eight teams qualifying for the Southern Queensland Champions of Champions titles next month.

SPCC boys futsal coach Brentyn Walter said the College’s competitive streak plus the dedication and drive of players is fuelling their state’s campaign.

“They are looking to draw inspiration from the College’s previous state’s success with one win and three second places from our Open boys since 2012, and two consecutive wins and one second place from our open girls in that time too,” he said.

Open boys player Marcelo Moya said the team was hoping to make a name for itself this year.

“Our team has come a long way since we were all in Year 7 and 8 so we really want to cement that with as many wins as possible, and so we can also give our Year 12 players a good send-off in their last year,” he said.

Moya also said their 2020 game plan had been a simple one: To play every competition and win every game and see how far that got them.

“We have the same routine going into every game but once we know which team we’re playing we can then work out how best to take them on,” he said.

“Because we have been playing together all these years, we really have a great trust in each other, in how we play together and in what we do when we play.”

SPCC girls futsal coach Dallas Murphy said 2020 was about giving the girls teams every opportunity to hone their skills.

“A lot of our girls are new to the sport, but they are wanting to train twice a week and are putting in the hard work and that’s what’s got them to states,” he said.

“This competition is going to be a great opportunity for them to play more competitive matches and to really develop their skills in that high-level environment.

“Claver is really looking to the future of firls futsal and focusing on nurturing this current crop of young talent.”

The SPCC girls under-13 and boys U12, U13, U16 and open futsal teams will compete at the Southern Queensland Champions of Champions titles across the week of Monday, October 19. Teams will also compete in the Chantelle Cramb Cup on Saturday, October 24.