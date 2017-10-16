Declutter your home, office with world's biggest garage sale

Bargain hunters are in a for a treat this month when the World's Biggest Garage Sale comes to Brisbane - and volunteers who work at the event are in for the biggest rewards of all.

Think preloved sporting and electrical goods, lawn mowers, toys, designer clothing, antiques and even the kitchen sink.

There will also be new stock from corporate partners, including Coles and Bunnings.

The aim is to raise $250,000, with all proceeds going to The Courier-Mail Children's Fund which helps Queensland children in need.

Volunteers who help sort and set up donations and prepare the 11,000sqm warehouse for sale day - October 28 - will also get early bird buying privileges if they log 8 hours.

Truckloads of great items have already been received but there's still time to declutter your home or office space.

Items can be delivered to various locations around Brisbane or picked up, until October 25.

Partnering with News Corp, publisher of The Courier-Mail and QT, the World's Biggest Garage Sale is also receiving generous support from other companies including Cisco, Isuzu Ute Australia, Goodman, 1300 GOT JUNK and National Storage.

When: Saturday, October 28, 2017, 6am-4pm. Free entry. Food and drink available for purchase.

Preview: Friday, October 27, from 5pm. $5 entry for adults, which includes a raffle ticket for a $1000 prize. Find out where the best bargains are to beat the competition on Saturday.

Where: Brisbane Gate Industrial Park, Warehouse 3, 400 Nudgee Rd, Hendra

Drop off locations

How to donate

How to volunteer