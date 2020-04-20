DECLINE: Number of coronavirus cases continues to fall

DECLINING: More patients recover across region as no new coronavirus cases are detected. Picture: File

THREE weeks have passed since the region’s most recent coronavirus patient was diagnosed and since then, the number of cases has only improved.

With only 11 active cases in the West Moreton region, the region’s number of patients is as low as it was four weeks ago – and has dropped by more than two-thirds since its peak at 37.

Yesterday, Queensland Health reported nine patients had recovered from the virus during the weekend – joining the 20 who had made a full recovery by Monday last week.

The West Moreton Health region covers the Lockyer Valley, Somerset, Scenic Rim, Ipswich and some outer west Brisbane suburbs.

Its first coronavirus patient was detected on 14 March and was a 51-year-old male.

Of the coronavirus patients in the health region, only one was from the Lockyer Valley and one was from the Somerset region.

It is unclear if these two patients are among those who have recovered.

The majority of the West Moreton patients were from beyond our region, with 27 in Ipswich and eight from across the Scenic Rim and Brisbane suburbs.

Across Queensland, 738 patients have recovered, leaving just 275 active coronavirus cases in the state.

Queensland Health said in a statement it was urging anyone who met the following criteria for testing to contact a doctor immediately.

Criteria:

A person will generally be tested if they have a fever (or history of fever) or acute respiratory symptoms, and, in the last 14 days:

They were a close contact or a household contact of a confirmed case.

They had been overseas, including on a cruise.

