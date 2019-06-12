DECLARED: Top priorities include roads, jobs and health

SHAYNE Neumann has been declared for Blair for the fifth election in a row.

Mr Neumann won the election by 2300 votes, but lost a swing of 6.93 per cent to the LNP in the first election in recent times Blair was declared 'fairly safe' by the AEC.

"I'm now the official member for Blair, that's the fifth election in a row I've won, locally,” he said.

"All but the last one were very close, this was the closest yet, but Blair has traditionally been a marginal seat and this is a large electorate.

"I always campaign like it (is a marginal seat).”

Among Mr Neumann's top priorities for the region are education, health, jobs, infrastructure. Boiling it down, Mr Neumann also wants to focus on veterans issues - part of his Shadow Cabinet appointment, disability, the NBN, tax, immigration and welfare issues.

"I'm going to focus on those issues and I want to make sure we have really quite sustainable development, especially in growing areas such as Ripley, the Ripley Valley and Springfield, but also making sure rural areas are well-serviced,” he said.

Mr Neumann referred to the growing areas around Rosewood and Walloon.

"Ipswich continues to change, it's a very young community but we can't of course neglect the needs of older people living in Ipswich central,” he said.

"This area is fast growing, Blair has way over the average for electors on the electoral role and it's continuing to grow.”

Regarding infrastructure funding, Mr Neumann said he will be fighting hard to break the impasse regarding necessary roads.

The ongoing impasse for Ipswich road funding went one step further this week with State Government announcing funding for the Warrego Hwy, but calling for the Federal Government to fund 80 per cent of the cost.

Minister for Transport and Main Roads, Mark Bailey, announced the state would tip in 20 per cent, however federal has dug its heels in. One of Mr Neumann's election promises was to have Federal Government meet the 80 per cent to get the project funded.

"I wrote to the deputy Prime Minister and the Federal Minister for Roads and (Mr Bailey) advocating to break the impasse between the federal and state governments in relation to the Cunningham Hwy between Yamanto and Ebeneezer Creek,” he said.

"They have to break the impasse here - (Labor) isn't in government, I'm in opposition.

"I am advocating for the state and federal governments to get together and resolve those issues.”

State have put forward $22 million of the $400 million project for the Warrego Hwy while awaiting more cash from the Federal Government.

Budget announcements will also include $212.5 million for the Cunningham Hwy, which includes $2.8 million to repave key sections of the highway between Ipswich and Warwick.