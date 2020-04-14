Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Decision on when Gold Coast beaches will reopen

by Jeremy Pierce
14th Apr 2020 12:41 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

 

GOLD Coast beaches closed at the height of the Coronavirus pandemic could be reopened as soon as next week.

Gold Coast Mayor Tom Tate will make a decision next Monday on whether to reopen the three Glitter Strip beaches shut to the public earlier this month.

Coolangatta, Surfers Paradise and The Spit were closed ahead of the Easter holiday period after images of packed beaches infuriated civic leaders.

Councillor Tate praised Gold Coasters for their behaviour over the Easter period and said he would like to see the beaches reopened but would delay a call on the subject until next week.

 

Confirmed COVID-19 Cases in QLD

 

Councillor Tate said car parks closed around popular beaches could remain shut even if the beaches themselves are reopened.

"I don't want people doing non-essential driving if they have other places to exercise," he said.

About 39,000 people attended Gold Coast beaches over the weekend - in a typical Easter it would be in excess of 55,000.

 

Originally published as Decision on when Gold Coast beaches will reopen

More Stories

beaches closure coronavirus editors picks gold coast re-open

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        'We need to be a council that actually delivers': Mayor

        premium_icon 'We need to be a council that actually delivers': Mayor

        Council News The new mayor and councillors have reacted to the results of the election. Read what they had to say.

        WATCH: Five movies filmed in Ipswich

        premium_icon WATCH: Five movies filmed in Ipswich

        News Here's some movies to add to your watch list

        How AI is helping save lives in search and rescue missions

        premium_icon How AI is helping save lives in search and rescue missions

        News An AI prototype reaches its second phase of development

        Passing cops foil violent car jacker

        premium_icon Passing cops foil violent car jacker

        News Man with history of violence jailed after attacking car owner with crow bar