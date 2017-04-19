Decision on future of Ipswich bus route nears deadline

Moores Pocket resident Gaylene Marshall is not happy with the Moores Pocket Road buses not operating on Sundays and public holidays.

THE State Government is on a tight schedule to notify Moores Pocket residents if their bus service will be improved.

Tivoli Gardens resident Gaylene Marshall has spent months campaigning for the 514 bus service to be increased to cover Sundays and public holidays.

Tivoli and Mount Crosby residents who depend on the public bus service have until 5.20pm on Saturdays to finish their weekly jobs, errands and appointments.

The 514 Moores Pocket route, which stops at Tivoli Gardens, doesn't run on Sundays and public holidays, leaving those who rely on the service stranded.

Minister for Transport Jackie Trad had 30 days from last month to respond to the petition Member for Ipswich West Jim Madden presented in Parliament.

It means a response is due tomorrow.

Ms Marshall needed as many signatures as possible before the State Parliament sitting in March to have a petition tabled.

"We don't expect a full service on Sundays and public holidays, if they had one in the morning and the afternoon, that would go a long way than what we had now. The service is badly needed," she said.

"There are no Sunday services and public holiday services and we are stranded here.

"What we need is numbers and one never knows when you're going to not have a car."

Bus route 514 File

Mrs Marshall is one of many who rely on the 514 public bus service, many who don't have a car or are unable to drive.

"Now I live totally on the pension and there are a lot of other people here in this position," she said.

"That's the reason I get the bus five or six days a week and I would on Sundays to the train station to go to Brisbane and have a proper day out, but I can't do it. That's my outing, I would go nuts if I had to stay here every day.

"We feel it's 2017 and something needs to be done about this. If I'm going to have an independent life, I need to catch the bus, that's what I do."

The petition had 92 signatures.