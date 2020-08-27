DECISION MADE: What is next for sports club sale

Swifts Sports Club in Booval. Ipswich City Council will lead a community consultation regarding the potential sale of the site in Cameron Park.

Swifts Sports Club in Booval. Ipswich City Council will lead a community consultation regarding the potential sale of the site in Cameron Park.

IPSWICH City Council will lead a new community consultation over the potential sale of Swifts Sports Club, promising to put residents “front and centre” of the process.

The club wants to buy the building it has occupied for the past 20 years in Cameron Park in Booval, with plans to overhaul it into a modern facility.

A community consultation was undertaken late last year by Swifts but the council said sufficient information was not provided for residents to come to a decision.

Councillors unanimously voted for the council to co-ordinate the process and a final decision will be made once it is finished.

It is expected to take four months, which will only begin once the council receives an outline or masterplan of Swifts’ plans.

LOCAL NEWS: How emergency department has grown during COVID-19

The club pays $16,000 in rent a year, despite the market value being $80,000, after a lease amendment was agreed in 2008.

About $600,000 worth of maintenance is required for the building according to a report from 2017 but that figure could rise.

Division 3 councillor Andrew Fechner said the council needed to consider the “huge cost” of getting the building up to scratch if it decides to retain the site.

Division 3 councillors Marnie Doyle and Andrew Fechner.

“I think potentially it could be of huge cost to us as council and how we would deal with that financially, it could be a bit of a struggle considering our budget position at present,” he said.

“It’s an asset at the end of its life.

“These discussions have been ongoing through approximately three administrations of council.

“There needs to be an outcome and this council needs to be the one to make the decision.

“At the end of the day this is our decision to make and we really need to gauge the pulse of the community.”

Deputy mayor Marnie Doyle said no more “nonsense” will be tolerated after the matter had “dragged out” over the years.

READ MORE: Corrective services worker tests positive for COVID-19

“Under this new consultation, everyone needs to be very aware of what their obligations are, that includes Swifts and any opponents,” she said.

“We as a council will be watching very closely and will not tolerate any nonsense.

“I believe there has been a lot of smoke and mirrors and agendas (in the past).

“Residents should be front and centre of what happens.”

If a decision is made to dispose the site to Swifts, they will only take over the building and carpark at Cameron Park and not any extra land.

Read more stories by Lachlan McIvor here.