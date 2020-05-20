Decision made on Year 12 final exams

FINAL year 12 exams won't be delayed despite senior students missing three weeks of face-to-face teaching, while their New South Wales counterparts have been given an extra week to study.

The Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority chief executive Chris Rider said there were no plans to change the date of the exam block but the peak assessment body would monitor the impact of "eased lockdown restrictions" and respond to changes in senior students circumstances.

It comes after the NSW Education Standards Authority last week announced that the year 12 exam timetable would start five days later to give students extra time at school.

Queensland Curriculum and Assessment Authority chief executive Chris Rider.

Queensland year 12 students are the first to sit external assessments under the new Queensland Certificate of Education, with final external exams for subjects including General Math and Science worth 50 per cent and 25 per cent for other subjects.

Mr Rider said Queensland was still on track to deliver external exams and student results on time and had already reduced the number of internal assessments for senior students because of COVID-19 disruption to schools.

"This gives students enough time to prepare for exams being held in October to November," he said.

"Queensland students are certainly not disadvantaged because of changes to the exam schedule in New South Wales. Our exams commence a week after theirs and our circumstances are not identical."

Education Minister Grace Grace. Picture: AAP/Darren England

Education Minister Grace Grace said the global health pandemic had been stressful for students, especially for year 12 pupils which is why one internal assessment was removed to alleviate the pressure senior students face.

"Queensland is still on track to deliver external exams and student results within the original planned time frames and there are no changes to the scope and scale of external assessments," she said.

LNP Education spokesman Jarrod Bleijie said it was great that year 12 students were back in the classroom but "they should never have left" because Labor had closed schools "based on messaging'.

"As the father of a year 12 student, I've seen first-hand the impact this has had on our students and the extra stress it has caused," he said.

"Any delay in the QCE exams will show the impact that closing schools has had on the education of our most senior school students."

Year 12 student Tudor Leonida. Picture: Attila Csaszar

Year 12 student Tudor Leonida at Kelvin Grove State College said he was getting extra tutoring from Cluey Learning in his final year of school to help and said more time to study before exams would "benefit everyone."

"I do believe my school is well-prepared compared to some other ones I know, I do believe an extra week of being able to study would benefit everyone," he said.

"Especially because it's a tough time and everyone has different situations, not everyone has the same access to resources," he said.

Cluey Learning officer Dr Selina Samuels said rather than worrying about the exam date, students should focus on the small steps they can take to continue learning effectively.

"After all, when it comes to the all the disruptions around COVID-19, every Year 12 student is in the same boat, so the examiners will have to take that into account," she said.

Originally published as Decision made on Year 12 final exams