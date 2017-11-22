Decision made on Yamanto shopping centre expansion

PLANS for a new shopping centre in Yamanto on the corner of Warwick Rd and Pisasale Drv have been approved subject to conditions.

The centre will be an extension to the existing Woolworths and include more than 40 speciality stores.

Land has also been earmarked for further expansion and a main street vibe similar to Orion Springfield.

Developers Kelly Consolidated are now looking to negotiate with Ipswich City Council on some conditions.

Urbis have submitted a letter on behalf of Kelly Consolidated to the council's senior planner asking for changes.

The biggest change is to do with an intersection that the developers are required to build at Pisasale Drv and a new road, called Main St, that will be used to access the centre.

Currently the council has requested a 1.5m wide on-road cycle lane to be constructed on Main St and a 50m long left turn lane into Pisasale Drv.

Instead the developers are looking to scrap the cycle lane on Main St and change the left turn lane length of that new road to 30m.

They also don't want to build a 50m long left turn lane on the Pisasale Drv approach to Main St which council has added to the conditions.

The reasoning is that there won't be enough traffic to justify the turning lane, even though it may be a desirable long-term outcome.

Another condition they are negotiating is in regards to outdoor dining hours.

Council has stipulated hours from Monday to Sunday 6am-10pm.

As the development includes a major food and beverage precinct the developers are requesting some tenants be able to operate after 10pm.

The development will also include a community event space and council has stipulated that no amplified music or live music is played outdoors.

However developers are seeking for outdoor music to be allowed if it complies with mitigation measures.

Another condition they are looking to change is flexibility on a pedestrian entrance currently to be located on Warwick Rd, instead the developers want flexibility to place the entrance on Warwick Rd or Pisasale Drv.