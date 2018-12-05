Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Australia Day celebrations at Orion Lagoon.
Australia Day celebrations at Orion Lagoon. David Nielsen
Council News

Decision made on Lagoon name

Carly Morrissey
by
5th Dec 2018 3:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

AN agreement has been reached to name the popular Lagoon at Robelle Domain.

After negotiations stalled between Mirvac and the Ipswich City Council last month, the council announced they would take expressions of interest for naming rights over the lagoon.

The council had an agreement with Mirvac which runs Orion Springfield Central to name the Orion Lagoon from its opening in September 2015 until September 2018.

Now Mirvac have confirmed they have reached an agreement to name the lagoon for another year.

"Orion Springfield Central are pleased to have reached terms with Ipswich City Council to continue the sponsorship of the Orion Lagoon,” a spokesperson said.

"The Orion Lagoon is much loved by our community and we are proud to be continuing our support which will see the continuation of the very popular Summer Dive In Movie Series with the first screening on 23 December.”

Tens of thousands of people flock to the picturesque water playground at Southern Cross Circuit every weekend over the summer.

Last month the council announced the expression of interest campaign saying the council would then go to a tender process if there was enough interest

Ipswich City Council has been contacted for comment.

ipswich city council mirvac orion lagoon
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Win for cafe owner in drawn out fight with council

    premium_icon Win for cafe owner in drawn out fight with council

    Council News The Reynolds family, which has managed the cafe for about six years, feared their business would close and 32 staff would be out of work.

    • 5th Dec 2018 3:57 PM
    Regret and denial as Annette Mason suspect grilled

    premium_icon Regret and denial as Annette Mason suspect grilled

    News 'Nothing surprises me in this case any more'

    • 5th Dec 2018 4:07 PM
    ‘Doctors will die’ under new laws

    premium_icon ‘Doctors will die’ under new laws

    Health Mandatory reporting laws could be dangerous, the AMA argues

    • 5th Dec 2018 3:58 PM
    Somerset council announces new CEO

    Somerset council announces new CEO

    News Jason Bradshaw announced as Somerset CEO

    • 5th Dec 2018 3:52 PM

    Local Partners