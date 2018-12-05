Decision made on Lagoon name

AN agreement has been reached to name the popular Lagoon at Robelle Domain.

After negotiations stalled between Mirvac and the Ipswich City Council last month, the council announced they would take expressions of interest for naming rights over the lagoon.

The council had an agreement with Mirvac which runs Orion Springfield Central to name the Orion Lagoon from its opening in September 2015 until September 2018.

Now Mirvac have confirmed they have reached an agreement to name the lagoon for another year.

"Orion Springfield Central are pleased to have reached terms with Ipswich City Council to continue the sponsorship of the Orion Lagoon,” a spokesperson said.

"The Orion Lagoon is much loved by our community and we are proud to be continuing our support which will see the continuation of the very popular Summer Dive In Movie Series with the first screening on 23 December.”

Tens of thousands of people flock to the picturesque water playground at Southern Cross Circuit every weekend over the summer.

Last month the council announced the expression of interest campaign saying the council would then go to a tender process if there was enough interest

Ipswich City Council has been contacted for comment.