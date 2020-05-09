Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Decision looms on future of Coast university campus

Tegan Annett
9th May 2020 10:50 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE future of CQUniversity's Noosa campus is expected to be known by the end of this month.

The university announced last month the campus was one of three that could be closed, as part of a post-Covid-19 recovery plan.

Vice chancellor Prof Nick Klomp flagged expected revenue losses for 2020-21 of up to $100 million as a result of the nationwide economic fallout and the decline in international students.

Biloela and Yeppoon campuses could also be closed.

A CQU spokesperson told the Daily they are reviewing feedback and suggestions from staff, students and stakeholders.

A final decision is expected to be made within a fortnight.

Expressions of interest for voluntary redundancies from staff across all regions are also being considered.

coronaviruspromo
coronavirus coronavirussunshinecoast covid-19sunshinecoast cq university cquniversity noosa
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        School bus services running to normal timetable

        premium_icon School bus services running to normal timetable

        News Bus services to return to normal as school resumes on Monday`

        New business provides job growth for city

        premium_icon New business provides job growth for city

        News New aged care facility brings more jobs to the region.

        Rising comedy star delivers laughs in lockdown

        premium_icon Rising comedy star delivers laughs in lockdown

        TV FORMER refugee Oliver Twist is taking self-isolation in his stride.

        WEEKEND WEATHER: What you can expect on Mother's Day

        premium_icon WEEKEND WEATHER: What you can expect on Mother's Day

        Weather What the weather is expected to look like this weekend