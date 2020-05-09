Decision looms on future of Coast university campus

THE future of CQUniversity's Noosa campus is expected to be known by the end of this month.

The university announced last month the campus was one of three that could be closed, as part of a post-Covid-19 recovery plan.

Vice chancellor Prof Nick Klomp flagged expected revenue losses for 2020-21 of up to $100 million as a result of the nationwide economic fallout and the decline in international students.

Biloela and Yeppoon campuses could also be closed.

A CQU spokesperson told the Daily they are reviewing feedback and suggestions from staff, students and stakeholders.

A final decision is expected to be made within a fortnight.

Expressions of interest for voluntary redundancies from staff across all regions are also being considered.