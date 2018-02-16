Decay risk puts future of jacaranda trees in the balance

BLOOMING: Councillor Paul Tully with the Goodna jacarandas in full colour.

A HISTORIC avenue of jacaranda trees at Goodna will be assessed after one of the giants fell during a storm this week.

Only 28 of the trees planted during the Great Depression in 1932 remain on a 700m stretch of Brisbane Terrace.

The 29th tree fell across the road near the Goodna Aquatic Centre during Sunday night's storm.

Tests revealed it was rotting from the inside.

A resistograph test will be undertakento determine the remaining trees' their health and community safety.

Division 2 Councillor Paul Tully acknowledged a decision about the trees' future might have to be made.

"What concerns me is the last one that came down, at the end of 2016, and the accident the other night when the lady drove into the tree after it came down,” he said.

"It's a serious risk that we've now identified that these trees can come down without warning, with a strong wind behind them.”

The 86-year-old Brisbane Terrace jacaranda trees survived the 1955, 1974 and 2001 floods.

"They've had a pretty good lifespan,” he said.

Cr Tully expected results of the resistograph test, where a thin needle is driven through the tree to measure decay, would be completed by the end of the month.

He said most of the trees appeared to be quite healthy on top, but said investigation could prove otherwise.

With a sense of patriotism, Cr Tully said the jacaranda tree was a vital part of the Ipswich community that would be disappointing to see removed.

"It's a sense of a loss of history - the Goodna Jacaranda Festival rivals the Grafton Festival,” he said.

"It's beneath the ground the rot and decay can set in.”