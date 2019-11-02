Decades of top drama at Ipswich Little Theatre

Robyn Flashman, with Ian and Helen Pullar are looking forward to the production of Boeing Boeing.

IT'S been 50 years since the Ipswich Little Theatre turned an abandoned incinerator at Queens Park into a permanent home for the performing arts.

The incinerator was built on an abandoned quarry and officially opened in 1936.

Ipswich Little Theatre had been formed in 1946 and had presented numerous plays in the Town Hall.

After 25 years of service, the city's incinerator could no longer serve Ipswich's growing population and the building was left abandoned.

That's when the society saw their opportunity to preserve the building and turn it into something special.

To this day it's at the heart of Ipswich's performing arts community, bringing young and old together to tell stories from the stage.

Helen and Ian Pullar were part of that transformation from the beginning.

"Unwilling to spend money on protection or maintenance of a building that was of no use to them, the council resolved to demolish it,” Mrs Pullar said.

"The reaction from the cultural bodies of the city was immediate. They protested that a building of such cultural significance as the only example of Burley Griffin's work in Queensland should be preserved.”

The building was designed by famous architect Walter Burley Griffin, who died before he was able to see the final product.

The incinerator the day it opened in 1936. Paige Ashby

"Eventually, the council relented and agreed to issue a short-term lease to the Ipswich Branch of Arts Council, but only on the proviso that the building had to be put to a good use,” Mrs Pullar said.

"Various suggestions for potential use were made including an intimate theatre.”

In January 1969, Uletta Patterson the organising secretary of the Arts Council got herself elected president of Ipswich Little Theatre to try to persuade the members to undertake a conversion.

"Conditions when we first moved in were primitive to say the least,” Mrs Pullar said.

"We even had to improvise with fittings such as stage lights made from large jam tins. But we gained public support, possibly at least in part because of the novelty of the venue.

"When we first moved to the Incinerator we had around 40 adult members and about a dozen members of the recently formed Junior Theatre.

"Gradually we accumulated funds through our box office and even a small amount of subsidy from both State and Commonwealth governments and could afford to improve our physical state.”

The juniors were split into two groups, Junior Theatre for primary school aged children and Young Theatricals for teenagers.

A group of women members in 1983 formed the Daytime Theatre Troupe which continues to present pantomimes to young children and others young at heart.

"And in 1993 we formed S-Troupe which caters for people with a disability.

"Our most recent sub-group are the Tourific Troupers who entertain tour groups with lunch, talks on the history of the complex and short plays,” Mrs Pullar said.

Initially, there were those who believed the small stage would limit the group to basic box sets.

"They may have eaten their words on viewing multi-level sets, 'theatre in the round', rotating or travelling sets,” Mrs Pullar said.

"The only real constraint is human imagination.”

To celebrate 50 years, the society is hosting a special gala season and putting on the first show performed at the incinerator, Boeing Boeing.

The three original air hostesses June Jorgensen, Dianne Adams and Mavis Vincent cast in Boeing Boeing in 1969. Paige Ashby

"Our first night is an absolute gala night, which we've invited as many of the people who were part of the original workforce and conversion and so on to, those people who were with us in those first five years. So, that's going to be a very special night,” Mrs Pullar said.

"We are very proud of what we have done to the Burley Griffin Incinerator. We have no doubt that if it hadn't been for ILT, the building would no longer exist.

"But if it hadn't been for the building, ILT itself may have ceased to exist.”

For more information and to buy tickets, visit www.ilt. org.au.