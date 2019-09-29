Debutant belts ton to join illustrious group

UNEARTHED: Northsiders' Luke Pollack could be the find of the season after he plundered a century on debut in first grade.

CRICKET: New recruit Luke Pollack became only the fifth player to score a hundred on first grade debut in 127 years as Northsiders opened its Harding Madsen campaign with a heartbreaking final over loss to the South East Redbacks.

The emerging talent joins elite company, including Central Districts' Chris Mahaffey, East Ipswich's Des Hyde, Laidley's Michael Sippel and the last man to achieve the feat in 2006, the Eastern Raiders' Kurt Brown. Pollack's century and contributions from openers Stephen Humphreys (25) and Todd Anderson (38) allowed Northsiders to set an imposing total of 245. But it was not enough, with a determined Redbacks reeling in the runs with five balls to spare.

Northsiders bowler Dom Salton said it was a hard result to cop after the batting line-up had set such a substantial target.

"It was a bit of gut-wrenching loss,” he said.

"The boys took it hard. It was good to see how much it means to everyone. We are all there to win and it really shows.”

Salton was full of praise for Pollack, who is expected to be invaluable as the summer progresses.

"He is a quality batsman and he should score a lot of runs,” Salton said.

"He will be a big asset in our top to middle order. He has been hitting the ball well in the nets and he certainly showed that on Saturday. He scored his 100 off about 75 balls but didn't do anything silly. He just played good cricket shots, which was good to see.”

All out at the 47 over mark, the Tigers lamented not making the most of their allotted overs.

"That probably was the difference,” Salton said.

"We needed the tail to wag a bit better but you can't leave it down to the tail. Three ducks in a row at the top didn't help. That lost us the game.”

Right-arm medium exponent Salton was the standout bowler, collecting 3/31, while Nick Verrenkamp and Toby Kerswell also bagged doubles.

Salton said it had been a long time since first grade posted more than 200 runs for three consecutive weeks and all were thrilled with the early batting form.

He said it was also encouraging to see the attack deliver its best performance to date.

"Though we haven't had a win, it is a good sign that we're able to score runs consistently and the bowlers are starting to get the job done,” he said.

"It is very pleasing.”

Despite dropping its first match of the inter-city competition, Northsiders remains confident of reaching the finals and will look to reverse its fortunes in two weeks time.