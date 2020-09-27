Menu
‘Debt bomb’: The huge payouts to top bureaucrats

by Domanii Cameron
27th Sep 2020 7:27 AM
Two senior bureaucrats walked away with a combined $370,000 in golden handshakes when they left their roles last financial year.

Queensland's then co-ordinator general Barry Broe received $136,000 in termination benefits while then police commissioner Ian Stewart received $234,000.

Mr Broe stepped down in August last year ahead of his term expiring three months later, after seven years in the role.

And Mr Stewart retired in July last year after over 45 years in the service including six-and-a-half as Commissioner.

The Opposition has seized upon the staggering payments, revealed in annual reports this week, claiming everyday Queenslanders didn't receive "bumper payouts" when a contract ended or they decided to move on.

 

And the party has pledged to scrap termination benefits for bureaucrats who leave voluntarily or who retire.

But a government spokesman said any termination payments had been made in accordance with employment contracts, some of which were signed when Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington was then premier Campbell Newman's assistant minister.

"The former co-ordinator general received his payout in accordance with a contract signed by the previous LNP government in 2014," the spokesman said.

Shadow treasurer Tim Mander said the golden handshakes for highly paid public servants showed just how out of touch Labor had become.

"Everyday Queenslanders don't get bumper payouts when a contract ends or they decide to move on," he said.

"Labor are treating taxpayers like mugs.

"It's this waste that has created Labor's debt bomb."

Mr Mander said an LNP government would ensure contracts for senior public servants met the community's expectations.

"No senior public servant should receive a taxpayer-funded golden handshake for voluntarily leaving or retiring," he said.

"Ordinary workers don't get this sweetheart deals."

