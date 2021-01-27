Debris, fluid on road after nose-to-tail at Redbank Plains
UPDATE, 12.40pm: Three patients have been injured following an earlier nose-to-tail collision at Redbank Plains.
A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman was unable to confirm their injuries.
Paramedics remained at the scene for about 45 minutes.
The patients were transported to Ispwich Hospital in a stable condition.
The scene has since been cleared of debris.
INITIAL, 11.30am: Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision at Redbank Plains.
A vehicle rear-ended another at the corner of Ingles Rd and School Rd just before 11am.
Three patients are being assessed by paramedics.
It is unknown whether they sustained any injuries.
A Queensland Police spokesman said there was debris and fluid on the road.
Police are currently managing the scene.
More to come.