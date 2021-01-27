Debris, fluid on road after nose-to-tail at Redbank Plains

Police are at the scene of a nose-to-tail at Redbank Plains. Pic: file photo

UPDATE, 12.40pm: Three patients have been injured following an earlier nose-to-tail collision at Redbank Plains.

A Queensland Ambulance spokeswoman was unable to confirm their injuries.

Paramedics remained at the scene for about 45 minutes.

The patients were transported to Ispwich Hospital in a stable condition.

The scene has since been cleared of debris.

INITIAL, 11.30am: Emergency crews are currently at the scene of a two-vehicle collision at Redbank Plains.

A vehicle rear-ended another at the corner of Ingles Rd and School Rd just before 11am.

Three patients are being assessed by paramedics.

It is unknown whether they sustained any injuries.

A Queensland Police spokesman said there was debris and fluid on the road.

Police are currently managing the scene.

More to come.