‘DEATH TRAP’: Fatal crash renews calls for safety review

Footage of serious crash at Redbank Plains. Pic: 7 News

CONCERNED residents of Redbank Plains are calling for drastic measures to improve the road safety of Mount Juillerat Drive.

It comes little more than a week after a fatal collision involving a truck and vehicle which left a 35-year-old woman dead.

While investigations into the crash continue, many locals have since taken to social media in a bid to highlight the road’s apparent dangers.

Joshua Watts was among the many residents to voice his concerns.

He said a major issue was the lack of right-hand turns near the 7-Eleven service station on Mount Juillerat Dr and at nearby traffic lights.

“When Ipswich City Council first opened Sunbird Drive, Mt Juillerat Drive, there was no clear speed indication signs,” he claimed.

Police on the scene of a fatal truck crash Mount Juillerat Dr in Redbank Plains Saturday February 6, 2021. Picture, John Gass

“There used to be a possible traffic monitoring camera, but apparently it was vandalised and there’s nothing there now.”

According to a Queensland Police spokesman, at least five traffic crashes involving injury had taken place on Mt Juillerat Drive in the past twelve months.

There had also been one incident of hooning reported over the last year.

“Now with Maccas open, (the road is) probably going to get worse, there will be more accidents and they will be more frequent,” Mr Watts said.

“From what I’ve seen and heard, you can’t see around the corner, it’s physically impossible.

“Why hasn’t Council fixed that traffic island and put a right-hand turn exit at that servo?”

Joshua Watts wants to see a right-hand turn exit created near 7-Eleven on Mount Juillerat Dr.

An Ipswich City Council spokesman this week said in response Council had not received specific complaints concerning Mt Juillerat Drive.

“The section of Mt Juillerat Drive between Sunbird Drive and the Centenary Highway was opened to traffic approximately one year ago, so it is a relatively new connection with little traffic data available,” he said.

“Following last week’s incident, council is seeking details from relevant authorities to understand if road conditions were a contributing factor.”

Mr Watts labelled surrounding roads as a “deathtrap” for pedestrians and motorists.

Another major concern was the lack of enforced speed limits around Fernbrooke State School and Redbank Plains State School.

Police on the scene of a fatal truck crash Mount Juillerat Dr in Redbank Plains Saturday February 6, 2021. Picture, John Gass

“Every day on Mt Juillerat Dr and Regents Dr, there’s a fatality in the making,” he said.

Mr Watts said he had been campaigning for either Council or State Government to improve the area due to “near misses occurring almost daily.”

“No one observes the speed limits,” Mr Watts said.

“The school is on a main road, it should have the implemented flashing school zone signs.

“Sooner or later a child’s going to get killed.

“It’s not a matter of how but a matter of when. It’s just poorly designed.”

He said police presence needed to be increased and permanent speed cameras installed.

Many residents fear a student from nearby schools will be injured due to the road’s lack of enforced speed limits.

Mr Watts said drivers also needed to act responsibly when behind the wheel.

“It’s a fifty-fifty situation, both state and local government need to be held accountable, but it also comes down to driver awareness.”

The Council spokesman said it had been working with the schools to have nearby speed limits reviewed, which included the intersection of Mt Juillerat Drive and Regents Drive.

“Discussions have progressed well, and council is now working with relevant state authorities to complete the assessment with a view to implementing a school zone on Mt Juillerat Drive, adjacent to the school,” he said.

Queensland Police were approached for comment, however, could not confirm whether further safety measures would be implemented.

