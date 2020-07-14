DEATH-ROW UPDATE: ‘Much loved’ animals taken from sanctuary

Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary resident Squeak the tawny frogmouth, who is at risk of being destroyed.

THE Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary has lost a battle to keep three "much-loved" animals in the park.

Despite being given the all clear from vets, Rosie the possum, Squeak the tawny frogmouth and Comet the kookaburra's minor disabilities mean it would be cruel for them to be released into the wild, a sanctuary representative said.

Because of this, the sanctuary has been ordered by the State Government Department of Environment and Science to surrender the animals to be transported to Brisbane.

Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary resident Comet the kookaburra, who is at risk of being destroyed.

There, they will be assessed by a vet and if the vet deems them "not able to be released to the wild/suitable for display" they will then be subject to a process which is managed by an independent board, to see if they can be "rehomed" with an exhibitor in Queensland.

The animals were picked up at 10.30am today.

It comes after Wide Bay MP Llew O'Brien called on Queensland premier Annastacia Palaszczuk to intervene and save the trio.

"Today we say goodbye to three of our much loved and precious animals," the sanctuary posted on its Facebook page.

Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary resident Rosie the brushtail possum, who is at risk of being destroyed.

"These animals have called the Fraser Coast Wildlife Sanctuary home for many years."

Now, sanctuary volunteers fear the animals will be euthanized or rehomed elsewhere in the state.

"As we have not been given complete information, we fear today is the last time we will ever see them," the post read.

"We had hoped that the animals could be assessed here, in their home, where they are cared for by very devoted people whom they have come to know throughout their time being looked after at the sanctuary."