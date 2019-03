Dog death row dodger's disappearing act has owner in strife

THE owner of a dog given a death row reprieve after its vicious mauling of another animal has copped a heavy fine in court this week.

Hendrix, registered as a great dane cross, savagely mauled a small tan-coloured dachshund, leaving the smaller dog's owner with a $3600 vet bill.

Having already declared dangerous after an attack on another dog north of Brisbane, Ipswich City Council seized Hendrix after he attacked Maisey the dachshund only a few days after moving to Ipswich.

Hendrix was taken to an Ipswich veterinarian to be put down, but mysteriously he ended up back home with his owner Casey Fox.

Hendrix, the three-year-old bull arab-cross bull mastif, was supposed to be destroyed by Ipswich City Council. Contributed

The curious tale emerged before Ipswich Magistrates Court, where Mr Fox was prosecuted by Ipswich City Council.

Council prosecutor Kevin Lynch said Hendrix was a fugitive but his escape from death was not discovered until six months later when paramedics came across Hendrix at Fox's home in Barellan Point.

Fox was a no-show at court, however Magistrate Virginia Sturgess proceded with the charges, finding him guilty of four offences including serious attack on an animal causing bodily harm at Barellan Point on April 18; attacking a person causing bodily harm; breach of conditions of a declared dangerous dog; and failing to register an animal.

Fox was convicted and fined $4435, and must also pay a prosecution fee.

Mr Lynch said the facts were unique and the gravity of the case was shown in the photos depicting the severe injuries inflicted on the dachshund.

He said the person with Maisey also suffered a puncture wound.

Moreton Bay Regional Council had previously declared Hendrix a dangerous dog, but Fox relocated to Ipswich and Hendrix was never registered.

It was not known how long Hendrix had been in Ipswich when he escaped and attacked Maisey.

Due to the dangerous dog declaration, Fox was required to build a secure holding area for Hendrix with a self-latching gate, fit the dog with an identity collar, and display warning signs at the house.

In an agreement that was struck after Hendrix was seized over the attack, he was taken to a vet of Fox's choosing on May 28, 2018 to be put down.

It was seven months later, on January 6 this year, that emergency services went to Fox's home and had issues with the same dog. The council was contacted about the dog's behaviour. Ms Sturgess said Hendrix was removed from the vet who was tasked with putting him down. Fox had failed to register his dog as required, and did not provide a secure enclosure.

Ms Sturgess acknowledged Fox had paid the other dog owner's vet bills.