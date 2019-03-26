Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The Crusty Demons have announced their first Australian tour in more than a decade.
The Crusty Demons have announced their first Australian tour in more than a decade. Contributed
News

Death-defying dare devils set to return to Australia

Ashleigh Howarth
by
26th Mar 2019 12:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

EXTREME freestyle motorcross riders the Crusty Demons will be hitting arenas across the country this year for their first Australian tour in more than a decade.

Dirt bikes, the infamous quarter pipe and carnage makes up their new show, Rise of the Demons.

Renowned for making the impossible happen, the riders will be performing some of the most radical, death-defying stunts, with riders pushing to go bigger, faster, higher and more insane tham before.

 

The Crusty Demons will be delighting fans when they perform in Brisbane on August 24.
The Crusty Demons will be delighting fans when they perform in Brisbane on August 24. Contributed

The tour kicks off in Sydney on August 10, but Queensland fans will be able to see the dare devils at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday, August 24.

"Crusty Demons is the reason I started riding dirt bikes, so to now be given the opportunity to be a part of the Crusty Demons is a dream come true," said Australian Crusty Demon's rider Pat Bowden.

"I can't wait till the 1st stop of the tour August 10 in Sydney because I'm going to send it bigger than ever for the Crusty Fans."

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday, March 28. Log onto www.oztix.com.au.

brisbane crusty demons
Ipswich Advertiser

Top Stories

    Tomorrow is Prep Day!

    premium_icon Tomorrow is Prep Day!

    News 4137 prep students of Ipswich star in special 64 page feature

    • 26th Mar 2019 1:00 PM
    New report reveals council company's massive loss over CBD

    premium_icon New report reveals council company's massive loss over CBD

    Breaking An investigation into ICP revealed the significant loss

    Family plea for change after daughter repeatedly suspended

    premium_icon Family plea for change after daughter repeatedly suspended

    News The parents feel their hands are tied and they are out of options

    • 26th Mar 2019 1:00 PM
    ARTC's interactive Inland Rail map gives voice to residents

    premium_icon ARTC's interactive Inland Rail map gives voice to residents

    News Interactive map giving residents chance to comment on rail alignment