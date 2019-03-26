Death-defying dare devils set to return to Australia

The Crusty Demons have announced their first Australian tour in more than a decade.

EXTREME freestyle motorcross riders the Crusty Demons will be hitting arenas across the country this year for their first Australian tour in more than a decade.

Dirt bikes, the infamous quarter pipe and carnage makes up their new show, Rise of the Demons.

Renowned for making the impossible happen, the riders will be performing some of the most radical, death-defying stunts, with riders pushing to go bigger, faster, higher and more insane tham before.

The tour kicks off in Sydney on August 10, but Queensland fans will be able to see the dare devils at Ballymore Stadium in Brisbane on Saturday, August 24.

"Crusty Demons is the reason I started riding dirt bikes, so to now be given the opportunity to be a part of the Crusty Demons is a dream come true," said Australian Crusty Demon's rider Pat Bowden.

"I can't wait till the 1st stop of the tour August 10 in Sydney because I'm going to send it bigger than ever for the Crusty Fans."

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday, March 28. Log onto www.oztix.com.au.