‘Dear Scotty’: Celebs’ message to PM

AUSSIE celebrities including actor Simon Baker, singer Julia Stone and radio host Ryan "Fitzy' Fitzgerald are featured in a new video urging Scott Morrison to act on climate change.

The collective video begins with the line "Dear Scotty", referring to the Prime Minister, before Baker says "mate, sorry to do this to you", and other bushfire survivors add "think of this as an intervention".

The video produced by Greenpeace urges Mr Morrison to reduce the risk of future disasters by moving to renewable energy and to reflect on the world he will leave for his children if he does not act on climate change.

"You're a family man; what sort of world do you want your daughters growing up in?" some of the survivors ask.

Radio host Ryan 'Fitzy' Fitzgerald appears in a new video. Source: Greenpeace.

The video urges Mr Morrison to act so Australia stops "falling behind the rest of the world".

"Other countries are leading the charge and we need to act now," they say.

"It's no longer OK to do the bare minimum. You wouldn't want this for your family. And you wouldn't expect that from us."

Surfer Aaron More says: "This is less about blame, division, and fear."

"And more about change, unity and leadership," adds AFL player Dyson Heppell.

Singer Julia Stone joins celebrities and survivors in the video. Source: Greenpeace.

Greenpeace Australia Pacific senior campaigner Nathaniel Pelle said the "Dear Scotty" intervention-style video offered the Prime Minister a chance to redeem himself by acting in the interests of bushfire victims and the wider Australian community.

"For too long, the federal response to climate change has been dragged down by the dead hand of the fossil fuel lobby, which has far too much influence on Australian politics," Mr Pelle said.

"People have lost their lives, families have lost their homes, and koalas have burnt alive all over Australia. In our cities, our kids have at times been forced to breathe the most polluted air in the world.

"Everyone is feeling the impacts of this coal-fuelled bushfire crisis and we need Scott Morrison to act for their future and the future of all Australians."

RELATED: PM loses support after bushfire response

RELATED: Calls for replacement of coal-fired power

Actor Simon Baker says ‘mate, sorry to do this to you’. Source: Greenpeace.

The video comes after bushfires scorched more than 10 million hectares in Australia's east and south, killing at least 33 people and an estimated one billion animals while destroying more than 2500 homes.

Last week Labor leader Anthony Albanese reaffirmed Labor's net zero 2050 target but is yet to release any details on how this will be achieved.

Its target for zero emissions is backed by all the states and territories and business groups like the Business Council of Australia. Countries like the UK and Canada also back such an aim.

Finance Minister Mathias Cormann described Mr Albanese's emissions target as "reckless and irresponsible".

He said the Morrison Government was focused on implementing its 2030 target of reducing emissions by 26 to 28 per cent below 2005 levels and the policies that are needed to meet and beat that.

"We will also be finalising our approach to longer-term emissions reduction targets in time for COP 26 in Glasgow later this year," he told Sky News.

Asked whether he was not ruling out a net zero emissions target by 2050, Senator Cormann said: "Right now, I'm not ruling anything in or ruling anything out.

"There is a body of work to be done to ensure that our policy commitments are both environmentally effective and economically responsible."

Former Liberal prime minister Malcolm Turnbull took to Twitter to weigh in on a topic that lost him his party's leadership.

He said the bottom line was if net zero emissions was not achieved by 2050 "the planet will be uninhabitable for billions of people".

To get there he said needed "engineering and economics NOT ideology and idiocy".

"Cheapest, cleanest form of energy today is renewables plus storage and is getting cheaper. So transition to clean and cheaper electricity. Couple that with electrification of industry as well as green hydrogen," he tweeted.

- with AAP