Dean Webber, 19, was today released without charge after he was taken into custody following the stabbing event at Alva Beach near Ayr, where two men were killed.

Dean Webber, 19, was today released without charge after he was taken into custody following the stabbing event at Alva Beach near Ayr, where two men were killed.

A 19-YEAR-OLD man taken into custody after a fatal double stabbing in Alva Beach has been released.

A police spokeswoman confirmed Dean Webber was released a short time ago without charge.

Investigations are ongoing.

Alva Beach father Corey Christensen, 37, and Tom Davey, 27, of Tea Gardens, NSW, were killed at a Topton St home early Monday morning.