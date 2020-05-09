Dealer had more than 100 customers he supplied

BRAVADO, his youth and childhood drug use and no job were likely behind a teenager’s crime of trafficking marijuana when busted twice within weeks.

“I’m not going to jail for this,“ the naive 19-year old reportedly told police the first time he was arrested and charged.

Ipswich District Court heard the serious realisation of the strife he was in finally hit home for Zane Taylor when he was busted three weeks later with a large amount of cannabis hidden in his car.

He had more than 100 customers and police found $8000 in cold cash stashed in his freezer – Taylor saying it was pokies winnings.

Zane Marcos Taylor, now 21, pleaded guilty to Crown charges of unlawfully trafficking in dangerous drugs – cannabis at Bellbird Park between May 6, 2018 and January 24, 2019; possession of dangerous drugs (2 pounds of cannabis) on January 23 at Bellbird Park; and possession of anything (mobile phone) used in the commission of a crime.

In a separate indictment he pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of dangerous drugs exceeding 500 grams (commercial) at Bridgeman Downs on February 14; three counts of supplying schedule 2 dangerous drugs at Brisbane or elsewhere in late January and early February 2019; and possession of anything (mobile phone) used in connection with a crime.

Continuing to drug offend just weeks after first being charged was described by Crown prosecutor Clayton Wallis as being “perhaps an example of a young man who did not realise the strife he was in”.

“How did the seriousness of that not sink in,” queried an incredulous Judge Alexander Horneman-Wren SC.

“In a police recording (at the scene) he says he was not scared about going to jail as I’m not going to go to jail for this,” Mr Wallis said.

“Perhaps demonstrating the lack of insight of a 19-year-old dealing in cannabis.”

Police in a search of Taylor’s house found electric grinders, a ¾ pound bag of cannabis, water pipes, mobile phones and a set of knuckle dusters.

Mr Wallis said $8000 found in the freezer was not submitted in sentencing by the Crown to be cash from his trafficking enterprise.

“There was a statement made by him that this was winnings from pokies machines and it (the charge) is subject to contest with a hearing in the Magistrates Court to be determined,” he said.

Taylor will later this year defend the charge of possessing the proceeds of a crime.

Mr Wallis said Taylor told police he engaged in trafficking because he lost his job.

“But if he was so skint yet had $8000 sitting in his freezer why would he sell drugs,” Mr Wallis said.

“His trafficking was not out of need but a level of greed.”

The court heard Taylor was very co-operative with police, even telling them the code in simple drug text messages found on his phones.

He had advertised, even promoted various types of cannabis including the variety super silver haze, the court heard.

Taylor gave police the price of what he would pay for a pound and what he would then sell it for in smaller amounts or sticks.

Mr Wallis said when looking into the matter the Crown believed Taylor was not profiting substantially and likely making a loss with the structure of his illicit price guide – “he had certainly not risen to the level of Tony Montana” – referring to a fictional movie character of a Cuban drug lord played by Al Pacino.

“He was largely a player. (There was) a level of 19-year-old bravado in telling police he had 109 customers. Seventy three were regular customers,” Mr Wallis said.

When police intercepted his car in Bridgeman Downs on February 14 police lifted the boot lining and instead of a spare tyre in the wheel well officers found two Cryovac plastic bags, each held one pound of cannabis.

The Crown sought a jail term of 2 ½ to three years. However, because of his youth, that he had not been in trouble since being charged and was employed, it was better for both him and the community that he be supervised and supported in the community.

Defence barrister Scott Neaves agreed that actual jail time was not warranted and outlined Taylor’s difficult childhood and his use of cannabis from the age of 11.

Despite family difficulties he’d managed to complete some schooling and now gainfully employed working 100 hours a fortnight with good prospects.

He had gone cold turkey stopping drug use although this progress would likely take some years to ensure no relapse.

Judge Horneman-Wren said it was street level offending that occurred over eight months, Taylor admitting to police he sole one pound of cannabis a week with 73 regular customers.

“The level of profit can’t be determined but it was a situation where he would buy for his own use then defray costs by selling to others.

He noted his difficult background and exposure to illicit drug use by his father when a child, saying it was to Taylor’s credit that he completed Year 10, and gone cold turkey since his arrest.

Taylor was convicted and sentenced to a jail term of 2 ½ years with immediate parole release.