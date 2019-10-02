Deal agreed, but does Gaz want to play on?

Gary Ablett is weighing up whether to play on in 2020 or end his decorated AFL career.

GARY Ablett's future will be determined this week as the Cats champion weighs up a deal on the table to play on in 2020.

Ablett's manager Liam Pickering told AFL Trade Radio the 35-year-old was considering an offer from the Cats to continue his decorated career into a 19th season.

"I think they would like to get an answer sometime this week," he said.

"You think that they'd get something this week.

"I think Gary would probably make a decision by this week. It's been a couple of weeks now."

Pickering said he expected Ablett to play on, but when pressed rated his client a 60-40 chance to pull on the boots again.

"I don't know is the answer," he said.

"Do I think that he will play on? I think, my gut feel is, he probably will. But I don't know, that's the answer.

"He hasn't decided yet."

Pickering dismissed suggestions Ablett would have to accept less money than in previous years to continue his career.

"We have agreed what the number is," he said.

"It's not (less). But I'm not going to go into exactly how it's broken up.

"What I am saying to you … that part of it is completed. We have agreed. If Gaz decides he wants to play on, that's what it is."

He said Ablett could "easily" play on but the decision was likely to be determined by his motivation to play on.

Cats list boss said Stephen Wells said the club was awaiting Ablett's call.

"He is weighing everything up, as he has said publicly," Wells said.

"If I had to guess I would say he will play. But I won't be surprised if he doesn't either."