Deaf woman says Ipswich police discriminated against her

A DEAF Booval woman who claims police discriminated against her is demanding a public apology and compensation for humiliation.

Veronica Woodforth has been granted a re-hearing into claims police were too slow to go to her home and failed to arrange an AUSLAN interpreter following an assault complaint in 2011.

Ms Woodforth claims in court documents that she reported two assaults and the theft of her property to police in December 2011 and she alleges during the three weeks which followed the incident, police discriminated against her because of her severe hearing impairment.

She claims she became involved in a physical argument in which someone pushed, punched and choked her and pulled her hair.

When she returned to the house with police the following day, she was punched again, the documents claim.

She claims police were too slow to go to her home and did not take the necessary steps to organise AUSLAN interpreters.

Ms Woodforth wears hearing aids but finds only a little assistance from them, has limited capacity to communicate orally, has minimal lip reading ability and speaking skills.

Ms Woodforth sought orders for the State of Queensland to issue a public apology to her, implement program to make sure Queensland Police Service did not discriminate and pay compensation for "injury to her feelings, humiliation, and distress in consequence of the discriminatory conduct".

Ms Woodforth lodged a complaint to the Anti-Discrimination Commission in 2012 and a year later referred the matter to QCAT.

After a three day hearing QCAT dismissed her complaint and Ms Woodforth unsuccessfully appealed to the QCAT Appeal Tribunal - a decision she successfully appealed in the Court of Appeal in May.

Justice McMurdo granted the appeal application on the grounds there was an error of law in the original hearing.