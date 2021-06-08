‘Deadset kick around bloke’: Coast cop retires after 38 yrs

Peter Feldman walks through a guard of honour as he celebrates his retirment. Picture: Penny Dahl

Sunshine Coast police officer Peter Feldman has made many memories in his 38 years in the force.

But it's the people he will miss more than anything when he takes off his blue uniform for the last time in August.

"We all speak about our achievements, our legacy and how we make a difference but what I'm going to miss the most is all of the wonderful people I've worked with," he said.

"Through my role it was always the people you worked with as opposed to the work in general that made it really enjoyable."

Peter Feldman salutes a senior officer a last time as he celebrates his retirement from the force. Picture: Penny Dahl

Senior Sergeant Feldman who is set to turn 60 in August celebrated his career with colleagues, friends and family outside the Maroochydore Police Station on June 4.

The policeman received many prestigious awards throughout his career, including the 35-year clasp as part of the National Police Service Medal, which honours a unique contribution to the police service; the 21st Commonwealth Games citation; and a G20 citation.

He said he had enjoyed a long but fabulous career.

"Although I am sad to leave, the next chapter of my life is about to start and I'm looking forward to that," he said.

"There's a long list of people I'd like to thank but the one who stands out the most would be former assistant commissioner John Walker and his wife Julie."

Peter Feldman waves to his friends, family and colleagues at his retirement celebration. Picture: Penny Dahl

Support Services Inspector Michael Miley said Feldman was one of a kind.

"Peter was an absolute gentleman and someone who would take his last dollar out of his wallet and give it to you to help you in any way he possibly could," he said.

"One of his roles was a peer support officer for any critical incidents or a personal or family issue that affects an officer so Peter was one of many that would step in provide that moral support to the officer and or their family.

"His biggest thing I think is compassion and it's easily identifiable in the way he treats everyone."

Mr Miley said Sergeant Feldman was also involved in the community as the president of the Coolum Touch Association.

"Whatever skills or knowledge that he posses in his professional role he takes out into the community," he said.

"He is a deadset 'kick around' bloke and will be sorely missed."