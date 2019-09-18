Menu
This elegant sea snake was spotted at the northern tip of Bribie Island and was estimated to be over one metre long
Environment

Deadly snakes spotted on family beach

Cathy Moore
18th Sep 2019 11:34 AM
DEADLY sea snakes are being spotted on a popular family beach north of Brisbane.

Marine scientist Michael Savige said he'd seen at least four elegant sea snakes wash up on the shores of Bribie Island in the past month.

"They're common sea snakes but are as venomous as a brown," he said.

Mr Savige said he estimated the snake pictured to be over one metre in length.

"I'd remind residents to be wary, especially with dogs and small kids," he said.

"Their teeth are set right back in the mouth so it's hard to be bitten but they still pack a nasty bite.

"They can also be a bit cranky when they're out of the water so just give them space."

Elegant sea snakes are found off the coast of Queensland, Western Australia and Northern Territory and can grow to a length of two metres.

Mr Savige said he has recently spotted the slithery creatures from Red Beach right up to the northern tip of Bribie Island and can be seen all throughout the year but predominantly in July - September.

"I've seen around four different types of sea snakes in the Bribie area but these ones (elegant sea snakes) are the biggest we get," he said.

