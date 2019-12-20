Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An active shooter has reportedly shot at least three people at an senior living facility in Rhode Island. Picture: Twitter
An active shooter has reportedly shot at least three people at an senior living facility in Rhode Island. Picture: Twitter
Crime

Deadly shooting at seniors complex

by New York Post
20th Dec 2019 7:12 AM

At least three people were shot, one fatally, when gunfire broke out at a senior housing complex in Rhode Island, according to reports.

WPRI reports two law enforcement sources as saying the suspect is dead of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The names of the victims have not been released but police are expected to hold a press conference shortly.

An active shooter has reportedly shot at least three people at an senior living facility in Rhode Island. Picture: Google
An active shooter has reportedly shot at least three people at an senior living facility in Rhode Island. Picture: Google

The violence broke out at the Babcock Village complex, which reportedly offers affordable housing for older adults and people with disabilities, in the town of Westerly.

The gunman is reportedly a tenant of the apartment complex in which the shooting took place.

Westerly is a beachside town, about 100 kilometres southeast of Hartford, Connecticut. It has a population of about 23,000 people.

Col. James Manni confirmed to WPRI that one person has died following the shooting.

State and local police were at the scene, and the town's hospital and schools were on lockdown, local station WPRI reported.

 

Early reports of an active shooter were posted just before 11am (3am AEDT) by SNE Alerts, which cited local fire dispatch reports.

Congressman for Rhode Island David Cicilline tweeted: "Closely monitoring the situation in Westerly. Keeping the victims and first responders in my thoughts."

More Stories

Show More
aged care crime editors picks senior citizens shooting

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Man’s jail anguish after partner’s hit run death

        premium_icon Man’s jail anguish after partner’s hit run death

        Crime Hit and run victim Julie Thomsen’s ex-partner James Hurinui refused bail to comfort his children

        How one family saved the life of a homeless woman

        premium_icon How one family saved the life of a homeless woman

        News A homeless woman has received the ultimate act of kindness following a serious...

        Dog breeders fail to get puppies back

        premium_icon Dog breeders fail to get puppies back

        News More than 60 animals were seized by RSPCA earlier this year

        Traders persist through tough times, wait almost over

        premium_icon Traders persist through tough times, wait almost over

        Business It will be at least nine more months before residents will see the newly opened...