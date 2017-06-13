20°
Deadline to comment on inland rail project extended

Emma Clarke
| 13th Jun 2017 5:00 AM

THOSE wanting to have their say on the Helidon to Calvert Inland Rail project have been granted an extra month to have their opinion heard.

Under the $1 billion project plan, a 1.1km tunnel will be cut through the Little Liverpool Range to make way for a freight-rail line capable of accommodating trains up to 1800m long.

The rail line will have the development capacity to accommodate trains up to 3600m long and will require a land corridor with an average width of 65m

The original comment period closing date has been extended from June 5 to June 26, giving the community one last opportunity to have their say on the project.

 

The Queensland Government has released the Terms of Reference into the project which outlines the proposed path between Helidon and Calvert via Grantham, Gatton and Forrest Hill.

The Helidon to Calvert rail line is part of the overall $10 billion Inland Rail Project between Melbourne and Brisbane via regional Victoria, Central-West New South Wales and Toowoomba.

It is one of five planned for Queensland.

Minister for the Environment and Energy Josh Frydenberg has determined the project is likely to have significant impact on threatened species in the area and will require Environment Protection and Biodiversity Act approval before work can begin.

Comments close at 5pm on June 26.

ToR can be viewed at www.haveyoursay.dsd.qld. gov.au/coordinatorgeneral/ inland railh2c.

To make a submission

  • www.haveyoursay.dsd.qld.gov.au/coordinatorgeneral/inlandrailh2c
  • inlandrailh2c@coordinatorgeneral.qld.gov.au
  • Fax to 3220 6502
  • Post to the Co-ordinator General c/- The EIS Project Manager Inland Rail Helidon to Calvert, Co-ordinated Project Delivery, Office of the Coordinator General, PO Box 15517, City East, WLD, 4002
