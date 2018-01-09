Deadline reached for $40m CBD apartment plan

TIME UP: The original Ellenborough Towers design which was expected to be complete by last year. Plans include two residential towers, 108 apartments and retail space with cafes, a wine bar and fresh food markets.

THE deadline for a $40 million luxury development on Ellenborough St has passed with not a single shovel on site.

Grand plans for Ellenborough Towers, compromising of two residential towers, 108 apartments and retail space with cafes, a wine bar and fresh food markets were revealed in November 2014 and expected to be finished by late last year.

Construction was planned to begin in mid 2015 with a completion deadline of 18 to 24 months.

Ipswich City Council approved the development, which was supposed to revolutionise the residential unit market in Ipswich, in January 2014 with a relevancy period of four years - it means the approval will expire on January 22.

The developer is unable to be contacted and the Ellenborough Towers website is inactive although a sales office with a sign reading 'now selling' is still in place at the site.

An Ipswich City Council spokesperson said the applicant had been in contact with the council with view to extend the application relevancy period, but there had been no formal application made.

The site where Ellenborough Towers were planned to be built. Emma Clarke

The spokesperson said the application could be extended for up to four years.

Design and master plan architects Matrix Property Consultants, who drew the original plans before the council, are no longer in partnership with the developer.

Managing director Varouge Patapan previously said it was disappointing to see the project not go ahead.

"There is a need for a project to revitalised and bring back the Ipswich CBD, it's stunning in terms of architecture and character and history," Mr Patapan said. "There is enormous potential in the CBD and I applaud the council for observing a lot of the buildings, they are very charming and quaint.

"This town is so right for an opportunity to bring it all to life and the council loved the pitch."

He said the original plans specifically included a fresh food market and a partnership with Jamie Oliver which depended on the neighbouring Lockyer Valley, the fourth most fertile valley in the world.

"That produce should be capitalised on," he said.

"There is huge interest and demand from foodies who would enjoy a trip to Ipswich and markets championing local produce.

"We thought wow, we're sitting on a gold mine in this location."