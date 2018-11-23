Deadline looms for residents to have a say on dump expansion

Dust in the air at Cleanaway's New Chum dump site.

Dust in the air at Cleanaway's New Chum dump site. Contributed

RESIDENTS will have about three weeks to have their say on waste-giant Cleanaway's plans to expand its controversial New Chum dump.

Cleanaway Solid Waste lodged a development application with the council on July 18 for a material change of use; waste activity involving an expansion to an existing approved landfill facility.

The waste company has advised Ipswich City Council it will commence the statutory public notification from today.

This public notification will take place for 15 business days.

Ipswich City Council administrator Greg Chemello said the council would consider all submissions made on the proposed landfill expansion at New Chum.

"The purpose of this public notification is to inform the community and relevant stakeholders of the proposal and to give them the opportunity to make submissions that must be taken into account before the development application is decided," he said.

"A properly made submission secures the right of a submitter to appeal to the Planning and Environment Court about the decision if they disagree with part or all of the assessment manager's decision."

Mr Chemello said each and every submission would be "considered thoroughly” by the council.

"Anyone who makes a properly made submission, either for or against, will be formally notified of council's decision in accordance with the provisions of the Planning Act 2016, following the cessation of the applicant's appeal period or upon lodgement of an appeal by the applicant,” he said.

Earlier this week Collingwood Park resident Geoff Yarham lodged several complaints with Cleanaway about what he said was a lack of dust minimisation efforts.

Mr Yarham said no sprinklers were being used while Cleanaway operated its New Chum site, in breach of regulations.

Cleanaway said it had complied with environmental responsibilities.

The council is reviewing Cleanaway's response after it issued a request for information in August for further details about the proposed expansion.

The Department of State Development, Manufacturing, Infrastructure and Planning also issued an information request on August 21 in relation to its concerns with aspects of the application.

The public can continue to follow the development application process through the council's PD Online system, found by visiting Ipwich.qld.gov.au.