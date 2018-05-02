Deadline looms for first home owners' $20,000 grant

FIRST-HOME owners at Ecco Ripley are swooping in on the opportunity to purchase a new property with the $20,000 first-home owners' grant ahead of the expiry of the extended offer on June 30.

The highly sought after Sekisui House spec homes at Ecco Ripley coupled with the grant has allowed first home owners to get the keys to their new home sooner, making their dream of owning a home more attainable.

First home owner Nathan McCartney, who is a Captain in the Australian Army based at RAAF Amberley, is among many buyers making the move to the burgeoning Ripley region.

Mr McCartney purchased a townhouse in Ecco Ripley's Foxtail Place release and said the advantages of purchasing a completed product outweighed the uncertainty of a house and land package.

"Having the opportunity to view our home provided me with a sense of security that the build had been completed to a good standard and that I had a turnkey property that I could move into straight away," Mr McCartney said.

"The completed product also allowed us to visualise what our home would be like with our furniture."

The couple had considered purchasing a house and land package but the time frame was not suitable.

"I needed to purchase a house that would be available in a short time frame," he said.

"I had also been informed that the banks are more comfortable in providing finance for an established property."

Mr McCartney said he and his wife were originally attracted to the price point of the Foxtail Place townhouses.

"The design of the townhouse is family friendly and allows for the normal creature comforts," he said.

"The townhouse is the ideal property for us to gain some capital before moving again, and it is almost maintenance free which accommodates our busy lifestyle."

Mr McCartney said the grant played a significant part in the purchase of their property.

"It allowed us to purchase this home almost two years earlier than we may have been able to. We had been looking for the past two years and in that time inflation had kept us one step behind, but this grant and some serious saving pushed us across the line," he said.

"The cost of rent in the area we wished to live in was almost $300 more a fortnight than our mortgage, we saw this as an opportunity to enter the property market."

Foxtail Place townhouses are due for completion in July 2018 and are priced from $294,000 or $274,000 if using the First Home Owners Grant.

The newly released three and four bedroom spec homes are priced from $383,900 and feature 2590mm high ceilings, split system air conditioning, stone bench tops, 900mm free-standing family size oven, exposed aggregate driveway and are fully fenced and landscaped.

Sekisui House state sales manager Scott Blaney said spec homes can offer excellent value for money.

"A completed product means an expert has already made all the hard decisions for the buyers in terms of architecture, colours and finishes," Mr Blaney said.

"Many high-end items are also included in the homes, such as stone bench tops, which can be expensive if purchased individually."