Deadline here for your say on state's council dismissal plan

Stirling Hinchliffe holds a press conference in the Ipswich CBD mall with regards to the Ipswich City Council. Cordell Richardson

TODAY is the deadline for submissions to be lodged into an inquiry reviewing the State Government's plan to dismiss the Ipswich City Council.

As part of its consideration of the Draft Local Government (Dissolution of Ipswich City Council) Bill 2018, the parliament's Economics and Governance Committee will conduct and inquiry.

The committee will report to Parliament on the inquiry by August 17 - five days before the house is due to debate the law.

The committee also intends to hold a public hearing on Monday, July 30, 2018.

People must make a submission to the inquiry by noon today.

Submissions should be sent to egc@parliament.qld.gov.au or by mail to Committee Secretary, Economics and Governance Committee, Parliament House, George St, Brisbane Queensland 4000.

Submissions must include the author's name and at least two of the following: a mailing address, email address or daytime phone number.

Contact the committee's secretariat on 35536637 or at egc@parliament.qld.gov.au for further information.