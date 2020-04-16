DEADLINE: Hawks’ coach hopeful to recommence 2020 season

RUGBY LEAGUE: When Andrew Schmidt stepped up and took on the responsibility of coaching the Gatton Hawks A-Grade side, he knew a challenging year lay ahead.

But no one could have foreseen just how challenging this year would turn out to be.

Even though games are currently suspended, the 2020 season hasn’t been officially cancelled, and many players and officials are clinging to the hope they may still be able to play before the year is out.

“There’s a kind of deadline they’ve given us there, the sixth and seventh of June. QRL’s given us that date, and that’s just to see how everything goes,” Schmidt said.

“I’d say after that date they’ll just knock it on the head. Until then they’re still talking about kicking off.”

The first week of June will likely be the point of no return, as organisers would be unable to schedule a single full round of eleven games, plus finals, during the normal season period if the situation doesn’t improve.

Even if games became possible, Schmidt said the shorter season would be very different to what players or fans were used to.

“If we do start again, we might only get in one week of training, so we’re not really going to get together before that,” he said.

“Every club’s in the same boat, so it’s going to be interesting.”

This year was set to be something of a ‘rebuilding’ year for the team, with the new coach and many new players, as some had retired or moved on to other things.

They were fortunate to secure one hard-fought win in a trial game in March, before games were suspended, leaving players eager for more.

“They’re pretty keen to play, and they’re all keen to train, but obviously we can’t, so they’re all doing their own things,” Schmidt said.

“(The players are) pretty widespread, but hopefully they’re training. If we do start again this season, we’ll probably find out.”

Though players come from across the region, they have still been keeping in touch with each other, and their coach.

“I’m still talking with them, a good four or five are keeping in contact,” Schmidt said.

“The boys are group chatting and all that.”

Schmidt said the continued interaction was important to maintaining the camaraderie of the players, who were missing out on the usual social experience they would get from regular meetups.

“They look forward to going in, even just for training. On Thursday nights they’ll go down to the Leagues Club for a bit of a feed after training,” he said.

“It’s a good social outing for them, and they’re missing out on that.”

Given the unpredictable nature of the ongoing pandemic situation, Mr Schmidt admitted he has his doubts as to whether his team will be able to play again before the new year.

“They’ve got the hopes that they can play again,” he said.

“My honest opinion is I don’t think we will be, but I hope we can.”