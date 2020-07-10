Menu
High-profile criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum has less than a week to inform the legal professional body he has charged with possessing drugs.
Crime

Deadline hanging over high-profile lawyer

by Lea Emery
10th Jul 2020 10:11 AM
HIGH-PROFILE criminal lawyer Campbell MacCallum has less than a week to tell the legal professional body he has been charged with drug possession.

Police will allege a small quantity of cocaine was found in Mr MacCallum's Burleigh home on Monday during a raid by the Crime and Corruption Commission.

It means Mr MacCallum, under state law, has seven days from the day he was charged to inform the Queensland Law Society (QLS) about the alleged offence.

The law society council will then decide if Mr MacCallum is able to retain his practising certificate.

Practising certificates are issued each year and a lawyer must have one to work in Queensland.

The QLS has the power to remove a practising certificate but often only does so if the solicitor is deemed to be a danger to the public, their clients or the court.

Based on similar cases it is unlikely Mr MacCallum will lose his practising certificate.

Criminal lawyer Corey Cullen pleaded guilty to possessing dangerous drugs last year but never lost his ability to practice.

A QLS spokesman said the body was unable to comment except to say that solicitors had seven days to notify the professional body they had been charged with a criminal offence.

The spokesman was unable to confirm if Mr MacCallum had already notified the body.

Mr MacCallum's lawyer Bill Potts, of Potts Lawyers, said: "He has been given full legal advice and will co-operate with the QLS and any other investigating body."

 

Solicitor Campbell McCallum leaves South Port Court House. Photo Scott Powick Newscorp
Mr MacCallum has represented high-profile clients such as double murderer Lionel Patea, professional rugby league players, members of the notorious Barbaro family and Instagram models.

He appeared publicly for the first time on Wednesday to represent Hayley Webb - the girlfriend of alleged Mongols bikie gang member Harley Barbaro.

On Wednesday sent a short text message to the Bulletin, saying: "I face things front on."

Mr MacCallum will appear in court this month.

