Deadline for recovery funding extended

Federal Member for Wright Scott Bucholz talks to a farmer about issues regarding the region. Contributed

FARMERS and primary producers in the Scenic Rim, Logan and parts of the Gold Coast and Lockyer Valley have been given extended time to apply for recovery grants following bad weather.

Federal Member for Wright Scott Bucholz said some people were still struggling to get on their feet following ex-Cyclone Debbie.

"Many farmers, growers and producers were severely impacted by the recent flooding and are still on the road to recovery,” he said.

"The deadline extension gives those affected an extra three months to finalise claims for clean-up and restoration activities including removing debris, salvaging crops, replacing pasture or stock, purchasing fodder and repairing damage to premises and equipment.”

The extra assistance is being provided through the Queensland State Government with support from the Federal Government through the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA).

Mr Buchholz said eligible primary producers are able to access exceptional circumstance recovery grants worth up to $25,000.

"I encourage locals dealing with the aftermath of ex-Cyclone Debbie to apply for this and the range of other assistance currently available,” he said.

"I will continue to push for any further extension of assistance that is needed to ensure our community can rebuild better than ever from this natural disaster.”

For more information on Category C Recovery Grants, visit http://www.qrida.qld.gov.au/.