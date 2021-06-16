Menu
The body of a 39-year-old woman was discovered near the Bussell Highway at Margaret River on Monday.
News

Dead woman on walking trail identified

by Angie Raphael
16th Jun 2021 5:14 PM | Updated: 5:39 PM

A woman whose body was found on a walking trail in Western Australia’s south has been identified, but police do not believe she was the victim of foul play.

The body of Rachel Jewell, 39, was discovered on Monday off Bussell Highway in Margaret River.

“At this time, there is no evidence of criminality and police do not have any concerns for the safety of the public,” police said in a statement on Wednesday.

“The investigation is ongoing and will include a review of the results of the post-mortem examination.”

Bunbury and Busselton detectives took carriage of the investigating this week, with the homicide squad overseeing the probe.

On Tuesday, police urged anyone who was in the area between 7.30pm on Sunday and 7.30am on Monday, who may have seen Ms Jewell or any suspicious activity, to come forward.

Originally published as Dead woman on walking trail identified

