Dead man wrapped in carpet was ‘suspected paedophile’

The man allegedly murdered and wrapped in carpet in Adelaide was a suspected paedophile, a court has heard.

The man allegedly murdered and wrapped in carpet in Adelaide was a suspected paedophile, a court has heard.

A murdered man found wrapped in carpet in a Greenwith backyard was a suspected paedophile who had died from either head trauma or strangulation, a court has heard.

The Adelaide Magistrates Court has also been told "10 very young people" were present when police found the body of the man - who had last been seen nine days earlier.

On Wednesday, counsel for the alleged murderer succeeded in having their client's identity suppressed for at least six months while police continue their investigations.

Stacey Carter, for the man, argued much of the alleged evidence gathered so far was either confusing or conflicting.

"The police are still trying to determine a number of aspects about this case … it's suggested the deceased is alleged, among people close to him, to be a paedophile," she said.

"At the time the body was discovered, there were 10 young people at the address, in the backyard, and it's unknown whether the crime scene was compromised.

Police at Bowmore Ct, Greenwith, where the man's body was found. Picture: Matt Turner

"The deceased was in his 50s and these were 10 very young people - who they were, why they were there and what permission they had to be there is yet to be ascertained."

A Ridgehaven man, 39, who cannot be named, has yet to plead to one count of murder.

The charge arises from the discovery of a body in the backyard of a house on Bowmore Court just before 7.30am on Monday.

A subsequent post-mortem concluded the alleged victim, 53, had died in "suspicious circumstances", leading to the arrest of the accused man.

At the time, police said the incident was not random and that the two men were known to each other.

On Wednesday, Ms Carter said her client would not be applying for bail but did need to have his identity suppressed until initial investigations had concluded.

"The charges allege the man was murdered between November 30 and December 9, but there's also a suggestion he was last seen on December 1," she said.

"There's insufficient information about who had access to the premises, when and why, over that period of 10 or so days.

A woman asks police to return her phone near the scene where the man’s body was found. Picture: Matt Turner

"Police have indicated a murder weapon is yet to be identified … there's a suggestion of blunt-force trauma to the head, and also a suggestion about strangulation."

However, when police prosecutors said detectives would require 10 months to complete their work, Ms Carter argued that was unacceptable.

"Ten months is a very long time when, as we understand it, an autopsy has already been completed," she said.

"Phones can be looked at and analysed, and cameras can be looked at, within a week if necessary … I would have thought five months, at most, would be sufficient."

Magistrate John Fahey agreed 10 months was "way too long", and remanded the man in custody to face court again in June.