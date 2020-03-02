Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Health

Man 'comes back to life' after he was 'dead' for 90 minutes

by Shireen Khalil
2nd Mar 2020 12:29 PM

 

An Australian man who was "dead" for 90 minutes stunned doctors when he came back to life.

Cardiologists say Alistair Blake, 59, was "as good as dead" after suffering a cardiac arrest while at his beach house in Victoria last year.

He now has a new lease on life, but it was a time his wife Melinda will never forget.

The couple were enjoying a holiday when Melinda woke up to what she thought was her husband snoring.

She soon realised he was having a cardiac arrest and was forced to roll him over and perform CPR until paramedics arrived.

 

Doctors say Alistair Blake was medically ‘dead’ for 90 minutes before coming back to life after suffering a cardiac arrest. Picture: 7 News
Doctors say Alistair Blake was medically ‘dead’ for 90 minutes before coming back to life after suffering a cardiac arrest. Picture: 7 News

 

Alistair and his wife Melinda were enjoying their holiday at their beach house in Victoria last year when the shock incident took place. Picture: 7 News
Alistair and his wife Melinda were enjoying their holiday at their beach house in Victoria last year when the shock incident took place. Picture: 7 News

She then watched helplessly as medics couldn't restart his heart, 7 News reported.

They escorted her to another room before telling her the dreaded words no loved one wants to hear.

"They took me out to the other room to say they've worked a really long time and there's nothing," Melinda told 7 News.

Alistair was medically dead for 90 minutes before his heart began to beat.

Miraculously, Alistair recovered after just four days in intensive care, being left with no signs of any physical or mental damage.

"With 90 minutes downtime you'd expect to see some permanent disability," cardiologist Dr Jamie Layland said.

 

 

Melinda thought her husband was snoring but soon realised he was having a cardiac arrest. She performed CPR before medics arrived. Picture: 7 News
Melinda thought her husband was snoring but soon realised he was having a cardiac arrest. She performed CPR before medics arrived. Picture: 7 News

 

She was told there was ‘nothing they could do’, but miraculously, after spending four days in ICU, Alistair woke up without any signs of physical or mental damage. Picture: 7 News
She was told there was ‘nothing they could do’, but miraculously, after spending four days in ICU, Alistair woke up without any signs of physical or mental damage. Picture: 7 News

 

Alistair, who now has a pacemaker, has a new lease on life following his terrifying ordeal last year. Picture: 7 News
Alistair, who now has a pacemaker, has a new lease on life following his terrifying ordeal last year. Picture: 7 News

 

With a situation so rare, stunned doctors then gave Alistair the nickname "Lazarus" after the religious saint who rose from the dead after four days.

"I think it's quite appropriate," Alistair told 7 News. "Even though I had to look it up after it was first mentioned to me."

Now he's determined to live each day to the full.

"Every day's a bonus," he said.

Alistair now has a pacemaker.

More Stories

Show More
cardiac arrest cardiology cpr health

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Hunt on for Eftpos tampering crooks

        premium_icon Hunt on for Eftpos tampering crooks

        News Police in race to catch men who distrated staff while changing card in shop’s machine

        Golfers have a hit for charity

        premium_icon Golfers have a hit for charity

        News Fairway fun gets ball rolling for this year’s Ipswich Relay for Life

        No ‘boot scooting’ in class

        premium_icon No ‘boot scooting’ in class

        News Unique dance classes in trouble of being cut without more support

        Firefighter calls it a day after 36 years in the job

        premium_icon Firefighter calls it a day after 36 years in the job

        News Bob Ironside, a boilermaker by trade, joined QFES in 1984.