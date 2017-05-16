26°
Dead fish guts found in park

Myjanne Jensen
| 16th May 2017 2:57 PM
Springfield's Spring Lake has been the scene of recent illegal fishing.
Springfield's Spring Lake has been the scene of recent illegal fishing.

SPRINGFIELD Lakes residents have expressed their concern at the number of people fishing illegally at a popular lake in the area.

Spring Lake hosts a range of native fish and has been the scene of several sightings of illegal fishing, which has lead to complaints from locals both on Facebook and to Ipswich City Council.

Springfield Lakes resident, Luise Manning, said she had seen waste left behind as a result of people fishing at the privately owned lake.

"I have seen a man and a boy fishing in Spring Lake near McDonald's and I have also seen evidence of dead fish guts left in Discovery Park,” Mrs Manning said.

"I heard a few weeks ago from a resident that people were just gutting them and leaving dead fish on the board walk.

"The fish are there to keep the lake clean by purifying it, not for fishing.”

Councillor David Morrison said his office had received a tip off about the illegal activity last week and that the complaint was currently being reviewed.

"We got a call at the office last week to see if Council had any authority to stop people fishing at the lake,” Cr Morrison said.

"The lakes around Springfield don't actually belong to Council as yet and while there are certainly signs around to say it's not allowed, we're not sure who can enforce those signs or if they can in fact be enforced, so we're waiting for regularity manager to get back to us.

"When the lakes were first developed they were stocked with native breeds of fish and they didn't want people fishing in it as no-one can guarantee the quality of the water or the quality of fish.”

As official owner of the lake, a Springfield Lakes spokesperson said fishing was indeed not allowed at any of the lakes and encouraged people to pay attention to the no-fishing signs.

"The lakes and waterways form an important part of the public realm and resident experience at Springfield Lakes,” they said.

"As per the agreement with local authorities, fishing is not permitted and signage around the lakes is there to ensure residents and visitors are aware of the conditions.

"Like all man-made lakes, native species are introduced when the lake is complete to assist with biodiversity and maintaining water quality.”

Topics:  david morrison illegal fishing luise manning springfield lakes spring lake

