'Dead dog' Abby is alive and back after 10 years

Labrador cross Abby is back with her owners after a 10-year absence. Stephen Lloyd

A DOG in the US that was believed to be dead after suddenly vanishing 10 years ago has been reunited with its owners after being found alive and well.

Debra Suierveld said she had accepted her black labrador cross, Abby, was gone for good after she went missing from her home a decade ago.

She told the Tribune Review she and her family had "mourned” their pet after Abby wandered off while playing with her children outside their house in Pennsylvania.

But she received a call from the Animal Protectors of Allegheny Valley shelter, who had tracked her down via the dog's microchip.

Abby had been listed as dead by the vet who had microchipped her.

"She kind of came back from the dead,” Ms Suierveld told the newspaper.

She said her daughter Carly, now a student at Miami University, Ohio had wept on being told her childhood pet had returned.

"My kids all want to know if she answers to her name,” Ms Suierveld added, saying Carly was delighted to learn that she did.

She said the dog was found about 16km from her former home on Judy Spiering's front porch. She contacted the police about the discovery and they called the animal shelter.

Ms Suierveld said Abby was "happy”, apparently having been well taken care of in her decade away, probably living in another home.

Now 13 years old, the dog has a greying snout and some fatty deposits, but is otherwise in "very good shape”, a vet has said.- INM