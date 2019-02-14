Menu
Dead cattle a biosecurity issue
Dead cattle a biosecurity issue

by Sarah Vogler
12th Feb 2019 2:51 PM
THE devastating deaths of cattle in north Queensland is considered a biosecurity issue by the Palaszczuk Government, with the army to help with the grim job of disposing of the animals.

Agriculture Minister Mark Furner will travel north this afternoon to inspect the flood damage and the "confronting" stock losses farmers are now grappling with.

He is taking the Government's chief vet Dr Allison Crook with him.

"As the weather progresses and heats up there it is becoming a biosecurity matter," Mr Furner said.

The Minister could not say how many cattle had been lost as yet, with firmer numbers to be gathered once the flood waters recede.

He said there was no indication of meat shortages as a result of the disaster "but certainly there will be increases in meat prices no doubt as a result of this and that's typical of a disaster where it affects a primary industry area".

Dr Crook said the Government was working with the ADF to develop a plan to dispose of the animals.

"There are many challenges, logistically, currently," she said.

"The main consideration is about minimising contact. If people do need to go near them … we are asking people to cover up, that is to wear appropriate long-sleeve clothing, appropriate boots and gloves … to minimise contact."

