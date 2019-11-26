Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Breaking

Dead body found in Coast unit complex

Shayla Bulloch
26th Nov 2019 9:04 AM | Updated: 9:24 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A STRONG smell wafting from a Maroochydore unit complex alerted a neighbour to the body of a dead man.

Sunshine Coast police were called to the Beach Prd unit complex about 8am this morning to reports of a strong stench coming from one of the units.

Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police investigate a death in Maroochydore. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Initial reports indicated the door to the man's unit complex was ajar and police believed he had been dead for some time.

Police speak with a tenant in Maroochydore after a dead man’s body was found in a unit. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily
Police speak with a tenant in Maroochydore after a dead man’s body was found in a unit. Photo: John McCutcheon / Sunshine Coast Daily

Gloved officers spoke to neighbours at the unit this morning while they investigated the scene.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Service said the man's death "doesn't look suspicious in any way" and did not suspect police would be investigating the cause of death further.

More Stories

breaking news dead body deaths editors picks maroochydore scd breaking unit complex
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Fizzy flavours reborn in hospice fundraiser

        premium_icon Fizzy flavours reborn in hospice fundraiser

        Business Two of Ipswich’s favourite locally made soft drinks are being brought back to to raise money for palliative care services.

        NAME AND SHAME: 19 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

        premium_icon NAME AND SHAME: 19 drink and drug drivers in Ipswich court

        Crime A 72-year-old Teneriffe man made a big mistake when he was busted driving through...

        Couple arrested after threatening to kill business owners

        premium_icon Couple arrested after threatening to kill business owners

        Crime An Ipswich court has heard how a couple landed in trouble after venting their...

        QT Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        QT Adopt-A-Family Christmas appeal 2019

        News Sign up now to 'adopt' a family.