Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A dead baby humpback whale was found washed on a Fraser Island beach south of Indian Heads on Tuesday.
A dead baby humpback whale was found washed on a Fraser Island beach south of Indian Heads on Tuesday. Contributed
Breaking

Dead baby humpback found washed up on beach

Carlie Walker
by
3rd Jul 2019 10:15 AM | Updated: 10:32 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A DEAD newborn humpback whale has been found washed up on the beach on Fraser Island.

The Chronicle understands the sad discovery was made on Tuesday morning and the animal had no visible signs of trauma.

It is believed the whale was only a few days old and died of natural causes.

The whale washed on on a beach just south of Indian Heads and has since been removed.

Photos of the whale were shared online by Justine Hausheer.

The Chronicle has contacted the Department of Environment and Science for comment.

A dead baby humpback whale was found washed on a Fraser Island beach south of Indian Heads on Tuesday.
A dead baby humpback whale was found washed on a Fraser Island beach south of Indian Heads on Tuesday. Contributed

More Stories

beach editors picks fraser coast fraser island humpback whale
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Woman wounded after 'street fight' on busy Ipswich road

    premium_icon Woman wounded after 'street fight' on busy Ipswich road

    News Dogs and police offers locked the area down shortly after a woman was hospitalised last night.

    IN COURT: Full names of 177 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 177 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    Ash through as fans slam Seven

    premium_icon Ash through as fans slam Seven

    Tennis Fans slam Channel 7 for covering Nick Kyrgios during Ash Barty match

    How much Govt will make from Second Range Crossing toll

    premium_icon How much Govt will make from Second Range Crossing toll

    Politics Though the Government are remaining tight-lipped on costs