De Giusti fires but Hornets stumble

IN FLIGHT: Nicholas De Giusti wasted no time in returning to form after a long stint on the sidelines through injury.

IN FLIGHT: Nicholas De Giusti wasted no time in returning to form after a long stint on the sidelines through injury. David Nielsen

DAN Wilson had to watch from the sideline on Saturday as his teammates fell to consecutive T20 losses against Redlands and South Brisbane.

Laid low with a stomach bug, Wilson was unable to get up for Saturday's double-header but was in support as the Hornets chased their first limited overs win of the season.

The loss to Redlands played out in familiar fashion to previous close contests this season.

"I think the first game we played pretty well, and just got beaten to be fair," Wilson said.

"I think we played really good cricket. We made 150, 160 and I thought we bowled alright as well.

"Redlands just had that one guy that got away from us. I think Saturday morning, whilst it wasn't a positive result I thought as a spectator we hadn't done a lot wrong."

But Wilson could not say the same for the second match against South Brisbane, which he said the side let "slip through their fingers".

"It was a pretty ordinary performance," Wilson said bluntly.

"We should have gotten closer to 180 or 200 even' we probably won the first 10 overs of each innings, but we badly lost the last ten overs of each innings. That's the best way I can describe it - tough to watch."

It was "just one of those days" for the Hornets, who had Souths 4/30 at one point and should have had them five down but for an easy run-out going begging.

The hosts ended up chasing down the remaining total with two overs remaining.

"I know the guys were really hurting after the game, the change rooms were a pretty sombre place," Wilson said. "But that's what you're looking for. If you have a bad loss, you're almost asking for the guys to be hurt by it."

Wilson returned to action on Sunday when the Hornets took on Wests at Graceville.

The hosts again proved too strong in a 78-run win.

Looking past the losses, Wilson felt the Hornets were better for the weekend of cricket with a number of players putting in solid performances over the two days.

One such player was Nichold De Giusti, who returned from a six-week layoff to be arguably the Hornets' best player on Saturday.

In Wilson's absence, De Giusti opened the batting and hit scores of 52 and 38, to go with a four-wicket hall against South Brisbane.

"It was great to have him back, and he wanted to open the batting which was a good sign," Wilson said.

"Nick has probably been far and away our best limited overs batsman over his time at the club.

"He did a good job for us with bat and ball."