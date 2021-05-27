Sex assault charges against Jack de Belin have been dropped.

Jack de Belin will not face a third trial over sexual assault allegations after the Director of Public prosecutions decided to drop the case.

Mr de Belin was accused of assaulting the then 19-year-old woman alongside friend Callan Sinclair inside a North Wollongong unit in December 2018.

He pleaded not guilty and maintained that the sexual relations were consensual.

The St George Illawarra forward faced two trials which failed to come a conclusion after both juries said they could not come to a verdict.

The charges against Jack de Belin have been dropped. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles

A second jury found Mr de Belin not guilty on one of the charges.

Mr de Belin, who has been sidelined under the NRL’s no-fault rule since 2019, was facing the prospect of a third trial before the NSW District Court.

However his management have been advised the Director of Public Prosecutions decided against proceeding.

The decision opens the door for the former NSW State of Origin representative to return to the playing field after a two-and-a-half year absence.

More to come.

Originally published as De Belin sex assault charges dropped