Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Sex assault charges against Jack de Belin have been dropped.
Sex assault charges against Jack de Belin have been dropped.
News

De Belin sex assault charges dropped

by Steve Zemek
27th May 2021 12:58 PM | Updated: 1:42 PM

Jack de Belin will not face a third trial over sexual assault allegations after the Director of Public prosecutions decided to drop the case.

Mr de Belin was accused of assaulting the then 19-year-old woman alongside friend Callan Sinclair inside a North Wollongong unit in December 2018.

He pleaded not guilty and maintained that the sexual relations were consensual.

The St George Illawarra forward faced two trials which failed to come a conclusion after both juries said they could not come to a verdict.

The charges against Jack de Belin have been dropped. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles
The charges against Jack de Belin have been dropped. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Christian Gilles

A second jury found Mr de Belin not guilty on one of the charges.

Mr de Belin, who has been sidelined under the NRL’s no-fault rule since 2019, was facing the prospect of a third trial before the NSW District Court.

However his management have been advised the Director of Public Prosecutions decided against proceeding.

The decision opens the door for the former NSW State of Origin representative to return to the playing field after a two-and-a-half year absence.

More to come.

Originally published as De Belin sex assault charges dropped

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New servo approved for one of Ipswich’s busiest roads

        Premium Content New servo approved for one of Ipswich’s busiest roads

        News Approval has been granted to build the servo on a two hectare block, with plans for eight fuel pumps and a shop

        How Sir Llew’s legacy lives on in Ipswich

        Premium Content How Sir Llew’s legacy lives on in Ipswich

        News The former Ipswich MP had a profound impact on many lives, but few saw this more...

        Man found hiding in bed frame after alleged assault

        Premium Content Man found hiding in bed frame after alleged assault

        Crime He was found by police hiding inside the base of a woman’s bed

        Date set for hundreds of new overseas workers to arrive in Lockyer

        Premium Content Date set for hundreds of new overseas workers to arrive in...

        News More international workers will fly into Brisbane and be driven to the Lockyer...

        • 27th May 2021 12:24 PM