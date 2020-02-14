‘Dazzles’ hopes past glory creates new football Pride

NEW SETTING: Western Pride official Ian Dalzell is settilng in at the Briggs Road Sporting Complex. Picture: Rob Williams

WHILE helping keep everything run smoothly on match days is a major goal, Ian Dalzell dares to dream even higher.

The latest Western Pride recruit hopes Pride can share in his past record of footballing success.

During past stints with the Brisbane Strikers, Brisbane City and Brisbane Roar, Dalzell contributed to premiership and cup victories.

“I would really like to make a contribution (at Pride),’’ he said.

“All the clubs that have been involved along the way have had all their share of glory.

“I can’t say that’s down to me but I just like to think that doing all the little things behind the scenes makes the players feel comfortable.

“All they have to worry about is getting out there on the pitch and performing.’’

Dalzell is proud to have been around when Roar won their A-League premiership-grand final double in 2011, were champions in 2011/12 and won a second grand final in 2014.

He was around when the Strikers won the 1997 NSL grand final.

During two seasons with Brisbane City, the club won the premiership and Canale Cup.

He also enjoyed Roar’s historic entry into the Asian Champions League, where they played teams from Korea, Beijing and Tokyo.

He is excited about helping out Western Pride.

“I think they are going to give the FQPL (Football Queensland Premier League) a good shake this year and it wouldn’t surprise me if they get back into the NPL (National Premier Leagues) next season,’’ he said.

Born in the Scottish town of Airdrie in 1951, Dalzell has worked in the automotive, and service station industries, along with a stint in the Brisbane markets.

But the willing worker has never strayed far from a football field.

The Briggs Road Sporting Complex will become his latest second home.