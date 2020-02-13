Menu
Wet weather in Ipswich on Wednesday afternoon.
Days of rain brings flood warnings for region

Paige Ashby
, paige.ashby@apn.com.au
13th Feb 2020 10:46 AM
THE Bureau of Meteorology issued a moderate flood warning for Warrill Creek and a minor flood warning for the Bremer River this morning.

More rain and thunderstorms are forecast for today, with showers approaching the lower Brisbane River catchment.

According to the Bureau, the Bremer River at Rosewood may reach the minor flood level of 4.0m today.

Warrill Creek at Amberley is also expected to reach minor flood levels.

The Bremer River at Ipswich was at .92m this morning and is falling with the tide. It is expected to remain below the minor flood level of 7.0m today.

No observations are available for Kalbar, but minor flood levels are expected to occur.

The Warrill Creek at Kalbar is expected to remain above the minor flood level of 6.00m during Thursday morning.

Drivers have been reminded If it’s flooded, forget it.

For flood emergency assistance contact the SES on 132 500. For life threatening emergencies, call triple-0 (000) immediately.

